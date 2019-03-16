In September 2018, Celine lost its accent mark and gained a new creative director with a dramatic new aesthetic for the much-loved French fashion house, which had been led by Phoebe Philo for nearly a decade. Hedi Slimane’s debut collection for the brand consisted of 96 looks with a heavy rock ‘n roll influence: hiked-up hemlines, sequin party dresses, feathered frocks and studded leather pieces that were a far cry from Philo’s classic artistic direction. Slimane’s designs were full of glitz and glamour, so it’s no wonder that celebs are flocking to his creations for star-studded red carpet events.

Celebrity stylist Kate Young, who works with Margot Robbie and Sienna Miller, was one of the first to dress a client in one of Slimane’s new Celine designs. She picked a sparkling mini for Dakota Johnson, “The red dress just screamed Dakota to me, she wore it to the Suspiria premiere so the color felt right, and the shape was just perfect for her body,” she explained. On Slimane, Young says she has always been a fan: “I still wear my Dior Homme jacket from his days there.” She saw the new collection in person in Paris, noting, “I felt that the dresses worked, I love a disco ball dramatic evening dress with a bit of an attitude. I like that it’s minimal, dark and full on party for evening, those things always resonate with me.” She adds: “I loved the old Celine too, they’re just different.” Young also dressed Rachel Weisz in the new collection. “I thought of Rachel the first time I saw her dress on the runway in Paris. It has a ‘70s vibe, and that is what I look for when I think of her,” says Young.

Michael Erlanger, the stylist responsible for dressing Michelle Dockery and Constance Wu, chimes in on Slimane’s appeal: “Everything about it is different. His clothes speak to a new audience, they are for the cool kids. I also think it’s brilliant that a lot of the clothes are unisex,” Erlanger tells Us. She describes the new Celine as “a raw kind of disruptive glamour that we all know and love.” She picked a beaded minidress for Lupita Nyong’o to wear to the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards. “I loved that this dress had a bit of edge. It was short, sparkly and completely cut out on the sides, making it the kind of thing not many people can wear. It walked the runway with a leather jacket which was perfect for after the party,” Erlanger explained. “It just had that indisputable cool factor we were looking for.”

