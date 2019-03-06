Lady Gaga is a force to be reckoned with and she isn’t about to let anyone forget that. In her latest cover for V magazine’s March 2019 issue, the A Star Is Born actress looks fierce AF modeling as a showgirl and an intergalactic Marie Antoinette.

Karl Lagerfeld’s Final Chanel Runway Show Was a Star-Studded Tribute to the Late Designer

This killer cover marks the performer’s 25th with the publication and her first time doing it with legendary photographer Jean-Paul Goude. “She’s an Enigma! Celebrating 10 years of @LadyGaga and #VMagazine, our March/April cover story sees @jeanpaulgoudeofficial transform #LadyGaga into a couture doll,” V Magazine wrote on its Instagram account on Tuesday, March 5.

In this cover image the platinum blonde is transformed into a doll-like figure as she sits in what appears to be a packing crate with long neon lights in her hands. The large headdress and pink feather coat she’s wearing pop beautifully against the simple black Armani Privé evening gown. As for her multiple necklaces, the large bead one balances the shiny diamond bling. “Seen here as a showgirl in @Armani Prive, she returns as the ultimate shape-shifter in this long-awaited #JeanPaulGoude collaboration,” the publication wrote in the Instagram caption.

On the inside spread, the star is shown battling Goude himself in an almost futuristic Marie Antoinette get-up. The silver Atelier Versace dress looks like the chicest armor we’ve ever seen while her platform heels remind us of the old costumes she worn in her earlier days to awards show.

“We tried to turn Gaga into a living doll, a living icon, like the figurines that people collect and put on their mantelpiece, but life size,” the photographer is quoted as saying in the publication’s Instagram post.

After killing it on the red carpet all award season, we love seeing the singer continue to deliver edgy but stunning high-fashion moments.

The issue is set to hit stands on Thursday, March 7.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!