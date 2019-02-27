Just as the Oscars are the crown jewel of awards season, Paris Fashion Week is the crème de la crème of Fashion Month — closing out the marathon of shows and city-hoping on a sartorial high note. The latest fall-winter 2019 collections are no different with celebs descending on the City of Light in their street style best to take in the fashionable sights from the front row.

As usual, Dior had a bevy of Hollywood beauties on hand to see Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest girl-power collection on Tuesday, February 26. Jennifer Lawrence, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne (the face of the brand’s newly debuted Dior Addict Stellar Shine lipstick) and more watched the parade of feminist-inspired wares (think: graphic tees, slouchy pantsuits, buffalo-check separates, etc.) make its way down the runway.

The star-studded action continued at Saint Laurent, where Felicity Jones, Mackenzie Foy and Kate Moss were among the fashionistas to take in creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s super sexy take on some of the fashion house’s most iconic silhouettes. The coolest part? The ladies were all decked out in HBIC-worthy separates. Jones and Moss rocked modern takes on the classic Le Smoking suit, while Foy boldly matched her shimmering scarlet miniskirt to her fierce red lip (a look we’ll be copying for our next GNO!). Oh, and the Nutcracker and the Four Realms actress someone managed to make sheer stockings look super cool, too.

And, fortunately, there’s a whole lot more sartorial inspiration where that came from. From Olivia Palermo’s leather trousers to Olivia Culpo’s sheer skirt, keep scrolling to see the best celebrity front row and street style looks from Paris fall-winter 2019 Fashion Week!