Move over, matte! Cara Delevingne and Dior are here with a glossy lipstick campaign for the brand’s new Dior Addict Stellar Shine that’ll have you saying “so long” to your liquid lipsticks once and for all. And to celebrate the upcoming launch of the satin lippies, the British beauty joined Dior Makeup creative director Peter Philips for a super chic dinner at the Roxie in Paris on Monday, February 25.

Delevingne made her debut as the face of the new launch in a dreamy corseted frock from the high-fashion brand’s spring 2019 collection. True to her cool-girl form, she paired the feminine design with black combat boots, chain link necklaces and spiky earrings. Oh, and she wore one of the her-lips-but-better shades from the Stellar Shine collection, of course.

After what feels like an eternity of drying matte lipstick formulas flooding the market, it looks like hydrating lip colors are making a comeback.

Launching in March, Stellar Shine is an aloe-infused balm that keeps the pout supple while also offering a vibrant color payoff. More than just a glossy finish, the lippie contains a five-oil blend and natural beeswax to provide a saturated (but weightless!) balmy effect that glides on like a dream.

Housed in sleek iridescent packaging, the lipstick will be available in 24 shades, including a quartet of hues — Bee Dior (a classic rose), Lucky (a poppy pink), Diorcharm (a coral) and Dior Celestial (a glittery plum) — meant to reflect the various moods of the Dior “It-girl.”

The collection will also include an array of existing bestsellers from the Dior lipstick archives reimagined in the high-shine formula and new colors like Constellation and Pink Meteor that are inspired by Christian Dior’s love of astrology.

The Dior Addict Stellar Shine lipstick will retail for $37 each at department stores and Dior.com beginning in March.

