When you think date night beauty, you typically think red lipstick or smokey eyeshadow. But we’d make the argument that body oils are an absolute must when it comes to an evening of romance.

First, if you’re the kind that likes to hit the town, body oil is a great way to amp up your appeal. After slipping on your favorite dress, you can smooth a little oil onto your legs for a glowing sheen that will give you Carrie Underwood-level limbs. Because, honestly, who wouldn’t want that?

These magic potions have plenty of uses indoors, too. You put an oil to work by taking turns giving each other sensual back massages. You can also pour a little into a bath for a seriously deluxe indulgence. Or do both and it’s almost like a mini spa-escape in your own home.

But not all body oils are created equal. With so many options on the market it can be difficult to navigate which ones are slick but not greasy. So we found nine luxe picks that will ensure you have a night to remember.

Cult-favorite fragrance brand Diptyque has a hydrating bath and body oil that smells as amazing as the rest of their products — so you can only imagine how heavenly a tub spiked with it would be! Or have your partner work Lord Jones’ CBD formula into your tired muscles for a calming experience. While the hemp oil provides a soothing effect, vitamin E and botanical oils provide a boost of hydration.

If it’s a night out you’re looking to spice up, Tom Ford’s Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil is perfect. It’ll give you a sun-kissed glow while delivering a whiff of amber, sandalwood and other fresh floral notes.

Keep scrolling to check out the best luxe body oils for a sexy date night spent in or out.