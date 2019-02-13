Valentine’s Day is tomorrow, and surveys show that more than half of Americans age 18 and older are planning to celebrate the romantic holiday, which means there’s a good chance you’ll be in need of some date night beauty inspo. From kiss-proof lipstick and long-wearing complexion products to multi-tasking hairsprays and fool-proof nail polishes, we’re rounding up the makeup, hair and skincare products that will have your date night confidence up on February 14th and beyond.

While our date night beauty philosophy is to wear whatever makes you feel good, it’s best to achieve that using products that can hold up to anything the night has in store. For starters, applying a grippy primer (we like Cover FX) after your skincare routine but before your makeup will ensure everything stays in place. From there, it’s all about enhancing your natural beauty.

e.l.f. Cosmetics has a new concealer that promises 16 hours of wear (read: no caking or creasing in site). Available in 18 shades, the buttery high-coverage formula rings in at just $5, so you don’t have to think twice about stocking up on multiple shades.

Whether you’re planning to focus on your eye or lips (or both!), you’re going to want a flake-free mascara and long-lasting lipstick. Japanese beauty brand DHC just brought its fiber-infused mascara to the U.S. for super flirty fringe, and Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paints come in bold and neutral shades to satisfy any mood. Oh, and the velvety formula lasts for 12 hours with a soft matte finish.

When it comes to your hair, preparation is key. IGK has a coconut-based primer that smoothes strands for the perfect blowout. To keep your style in tip-top shape, Jen Atkin (you know, Chrissy Teigen‘s mane gal) is here with the multi-tasking Ouai Texturizing Hairspray that adds hold and body at the same time.

So no matter what beauty look you’re after for your next night out, keep scrolling to shop the best date-worthy makeup, haircare and skincare!