Lea Michele always seems to glow from head to toe. How does she do it? Now we know!

On January 30, the Glee star posted on her Instagram tory a post-cleansing trick she does to keep her skin hydrated, healthy and radiant. “After my shower I lather my entire body in a great body oil. I love using @oseamalibu because it immediately gives me that glow,” she wrote on the post. “It’s vegan gluten-free no animal testing. It has açai passionfruit great antioxidants and vitamins for your skin. It helps restore your natural glow!”

Now that the blistering winter winds are blowing in full force, it’s important to hydrate your skin. But not just your face, your entire body. Sure, your face may be the only skin you’re showing until April, but that doesn’t mean your arms and legs don’t need the extra love. After all, once your skin dries out you completely compromise its ability to act as a barrier — A.K.A. its major job.

Take a tip form Michele’s book and keep your skin happy this season with a body oil. It’s the perfect option to apply post-shower because it’ll slick right on. Not to mention, the heat from the water opens up your pores allowing oils to absorb quickly and cleanly for optimal results.

If you’re hesitant to swap your lotion for an oil, don’t fret. There are tons of different options so you’re sure to find one that works best for you. There’s dry oils, bath and body oils and ones that smell like absolute heaven.

Plus, using an oil is so much more luxe it’ll have you feeling like an A-lister. But just because it feels expensive, doesn’t always means it is. So from budget-friendly options to pricier picks, check out the best body oils to use this winter.The aroma combines woody scents like sandalwood and amber wood with warm hints of cinnamon and vetiver for a overall spa-like experience.