By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and while you can’t go wrong with chocolate and roses, there are also a treasure trove of fashion, beauty and lifestyle finds that the lady in your life is sure to love.

From sexy scents (think: modern rose candles from Diptyque or floral body creams from Kate Walsh’s aptly-named Boyfriend line) and kiss-proof lipsticks by Kilian and Hourglass to celeb-fave La Fleur roses that last — get this — an entire year and CBD-infused Lord Jones gummies that are a bit of an upgrade from your classic chocolate box, there is something for every Valentine or Galentine.

Keep scrolling to shop all of our 2019 Valentine’s Day gift ideas! Oh, and we’ve got great ideas for guys, too!