While it may seem like we just made it through the holiday gifting season, the countdown to Valentine’s Day is on, which means it is the perfect time to pick out a sexy new scent for your guy.

Looking to give him something one of a kind? The Iso E Super accord in Escentric Molecules Escentric 01 means the scent smells completely unique on every wearer. Or how about letting him try a few things before landing on just one? The Byredo sampler sets are perfect for testing (and traveling!).

From citrusy colognes and fresh eau de toilettes to sensual eau de parfums and aromatic aftershaves, there is a fragrance for every taste and gentleman that’s sure to set the tone for some big-time romance. Keep scrolling to shop the best men’s scents for Valentine’s Day 2019!