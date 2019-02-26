It’s here! After kicking off their partnership in fall 2018 with a 60-piece collection of figure-flaunting dresses for GNOs, holiday parties and more, Ashley Graham and inclusive retailer PrettyLittleThing are back with a new line for spring 2019 that is all kinds of sexy.

“The #EveryBODYinPLT campaign shows customers that their size cannot define them and will not restrict them from having access to clothing that they love,” the model said in a statement. “Brands like PrettyLittleThing influence millions of people who want to dress on trend, and I’m excited to reach even more people with this second collection.”

In the latest campaign, Graham models against a springy background of cherry blossoms and fresh flowers as she shows off the super cute dresses, boss-lady mix-and-match pantsuits and trendy two-pieces from the collection.

The occasion-wear designs come in a rainbow of pastel (think: lilac, blush and creamsicle) and bold (i.e. scarlet, black) hues, and the feminine fabrics (lace, satin and the likes) and flirty silhouettes can seamlessly transition from day to night.

Case in point: over the weekend, Graham posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing one of the equestrian-print minidresses from the collection that she accessorized with strappy sandals and piled-on gold necklaces. The look was perfect for date night but could just as easily work for the office, too, with a pair of loafers or boots and one of the blazers from the line thrown on top.

From sweetheart necklines and peplum jumpsuits to lacy crop tops and blazer-inspired dresses, the spring 2019 Ashley Graham x PrettyLittleThing is now available in sizes 2 to 24 at PrettyLittleThing.com. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite pieces from the line!