Leave it to Ashley Graham to solve all of our fall and holiday night-out and party wear conundrums. The multi-hyphenate model, TV personality and designer has teamed up with retailer PrettyLittleThing on a 60-piece line of size inclusive clothing (think: curve-hugging dresses and midriff-baring two pieces), shoes (i.e. strappy sandals and lace-up heels) and accessories (like sparkly chokers and cute handbags), and she stars in the sultry campaign for the line, which embodies the spirit: #EveryBODYinPTL.

“I have to say I am so excited about this collaboration with PrettyLittleThing because it is size inclusive and it is so sexy,” Graham said in a statement. “It will take you girls effortlessly from day to night and this has been such an amazing experience curating a range for all women!”

From animal-print jumpsuits and blazer-inspired dresses to sparkly crop tops and matching joggers, the collection, which dropped on Tuesday, September 25, ranges from size 6 to 28 with almost everything priced under $100. Keep scrolling for a look at the Ashley Graham x PrettyLittleThing ad campaign!