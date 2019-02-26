While Meghan Markle’s style has evolved since joining the royal family (fascinators and stockings, anyone?), we can still count on her to be every bit the trendsetter. As part of her whirlwind tour of Morocco with Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a casually cute look on Monday, February 25, and it was her edgy (by royal standards, anyway!) Ecksand earrings that stole the show.

Visiting the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports, the mom-to-be rocked her go-to Hatch maternity jeans with a striped Equipment sweater, J.Crew field jacket and Stuart Weitzman booties. The look was very mom-on-the-go-chic, and, in keeping with her style star status, she accessorized the look with a pair of earrings that appeared to magically suspend from her inner ear. While we don’t doubt the royal has a bit of magic up her sleeves, her gold bar earrings were by Canadian jeweler Ecksand and gave the illusion of being a cuff but were actually studs.

Made of sustainable recycled gold, the rope-like style is available in 10, 14 and 18-karat options that start around $300. While royal jewelry is typically all about blingy brooches, gem-encrusted tiaras and statement bracelets and necklaces, the former Suits actress has stayed true to her love of dainty and delicate jewelry, and the wrap-around ear candy is simply the latest iteration.

A cross between a classic huggie and a more modern ear cuff, the sleek style gives the illusion of a unique piercing, while actually just wearing like a traditional stud. The Ecksand website says the handcrafted design is “created to fit all types of ears,” and it serves as a subtler and more laid-back alternative to the oversize hoops trend of the moment.

Keep scrolling to shop gold bar earrings inspired by Duchess Meghan’s cool-girl style!