The Chanel Fall-Winter 2019 runway was a beautiful star-studded tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld. It even included Penelope Cruz’s surprise runway debut.

Models and A-listers flocked to the Grand Palais on Tuesday, March 5, to mourn and celebrate the life and final work of the late designer. Always a grand event, this Chanel show was no different, set in a snowy village with large mountains and log lodges to fill out the scene.

The Oscar-winning actress was among the many Lagerfeld muses who walked Tuesday’s runway. A longtime ambassador for the fashion house, the Spanish actress strutted her stuff with a single white rose in hand giving the audience a subtly sweet moment.

Alongside her were models like Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne who opened the show in a checkered tweed jumpsuit and matching hat. Both women were quite close to the legendary designer, posting heart-felt tributes to Instagram the day he passed.

Stars weren’t only spotted on the runway. Sitting front row were other close friends like longtime face of the brand Kristen Stewart, who rocked a Chanel-logoed jumpsuit, and Naomi Campbell, who stunned in a tweed skirt suit with gold boots and a matching hat. Marion Cotillard, Janelle Monae and Claudia Schiffer also paid their respects at the Paris Fashion Week show.

As the models paraded down the catwalk for a grande finale, David Bowie’s “Heroes” played over the speakers while many models fought back tears according to Harper’s Bazaar. This anthem was also the closing song for during Lagerfeld’s posthumous Fendi show in Milan on February 21 .

The ensembles showcased at Chanel’s show perfectly epitomized the brand’s legendary chicness with a Lagerfeld spin. The collection included lots of black and white numbers that were giving off après ski vibes as well as some colorful pieces that popped against the white snow.

To see some of our favorite looks from the collection, including Gerber’s feathery cocktail dress and Delevingne’s pantsuit, keep scrolling.