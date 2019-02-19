Karl Lagerfeld’s Death: Stars React

On February 19, the fashion world lost one of its boldest visionaries, Karl Lagerfeld. The 85-year-old was one of the most notable names in fashion for decades, working as creative director at Fendi in 1965 and taking over Chanel as artistic director in 1983. While the cause of death has yet to be announced, some speculated he had fallen ill when he failed to attend the Chanel Spring Couture show on February 22.
Having worked with some of the greatest talents in the world, it’s no surprise that many designers, models and A-listers took to social media to pay tribute to loss of such an artistic eye, many with tales of friendship and influence.
“Nothing feels right today,” wrote Bella Hadid in an Instagram caption accompanying a series of photos of her and the designer. “At a loss for words and so heartbroken by the loss of Karl. His humor, with, love and passion for fashion will live on forever. Thank you for the inspiration that you gave to this world and for all of the hearts that you touched in the process. Every time I saw you it felt like the first time & I will miss your hugs so much. I feel so lucky to have been in your presence. Sending my love to the Lagerfeld family and to all closest to him. I am so sorry. We all love you so much.”
Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow wrote in a flashback Instagram selfie of her and the legend, “Dearest @karllagerfeld there will never be another like you. Thank you for your incredible contribution to fashion and wit.”
Kim Kardashian also took to Instagram, writing, “We lost a true legend!!!! You were such an inspiration to the world! You shot my first fashion shoot and I was so nervous to work with such an icon! The world is so much chicer because you existed! I am beyond honored to have met you and had the opportunity to work with you. You are so loved and will be so missed.”
Keep scrolling to check out more A-listers sending their condolences on social media, from Victoria Beckham to Antonio Bandaras.
View this post on Instagram
You brought so much beauty, style and grace to this world. Karl, you will forever be a true legend, an icon, an inspiration. It was such a thrill and a pleasure to have met you, to have worked with you, and to have experienced the amazing times when you would photograph my girls for your beautiful campaigns. There will never be another like you, my dear friend, and you will be truly missed. 💔#KarlLagerfeld @karllagerfeld
View this post on Instagram
this one hurts to write. my dearest Karl, you have taught me things that I am eternally grateful for. I cannot put into words how lucky we all are to have been gifted your vision. your girls love you so much. the world is more beautiful now because of you. thank you for everything, no one will ever compare
View this post on Instagram
My husband took this picture in Cannes because Karl hated selfies. What a privilege it was to know this man even a little bit during his extraordinary lifetime. His talent was remarkable, his insight acute, and his work ethic second to none. I will miss him so much. The second photo is from the last time I saw him in NYC after his show. He insisted I sit on his lap. I ❤️you, Karl. @chanelofficial @karllagerfeld #karllagerfeld
Fashion world loses one of its most influential designer.
Thanks for the talent.
RIP #KarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/d52MSMBlcl
— Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) February 19, 2019
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Karl…..I cannot tell you how much you meant to me and how much I will miss you ♥️ I will never forget your kindness towards me, your laughs, your imagination ♥️ I came to France to see you this week and introduce you to my daughter…I’m heartbroken I was too late ♥️ Rest In Peace, I adore you ♥️
I don’t even recall him knowing my name, but man did I know his. We have lost a true genius in the fashion world. His designs remain with us forever. RIP #KarlLagerfeld (PS. After baby diet goals 🙏🏼) pic.twitter.com/NX7oPceSC3
— Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) February 19, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Karl Lagerfeld. Everyone knew his brilliance. I knew his generosity. His sense of humor . There was nobody who came close. He will be missed by so many. Especially this one. #brilliant #karllagerfeld #chanel I will always have the truest admiration and gratitude for you, Karl. Thank you. I love you. You shared your legacy with me. Allowed my hugs. My kisses. I miss you on earth already 🖤 #karllagerfeld #inspiration
View this post on Instagram
I went into @vintagecoutureshowroom yesterday and was marveling at and coveting all the @Chanel pieces as usual, they are always so timeless and original and beautiful. After a while I decided on a simple pair of Chanel denim trousers from the 90’s I think. The perfect jeans. Karl Lagerfeld was a true master, artist. Someone who knew him said he wouldn’t want to be told to Rest In Peace so I simply send love ❤️ and kittens
Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!
Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!