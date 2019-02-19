Karl Lagerfeld’s Death: Stars React

On February 19, the fashion world lost one of its boldest visionaries, Karl Lagerfeld. The 85-year-old was one of the most notable names in fashion for decades, working as creative director at Fendi in 1965 and taking over Chanel as artistic director in 1983. While the cause of death has yet to be announced, some speculated he had fallen ill when he failed to attend the Chanel Spring Couture show on February 22.

Having worked with some of the greatest talents in the world, it’s no surprise that many designers, models and A-listers took to social media to pay tribute to loss of such an artistic eye, many with tales of friendship and influence.

Karl Lagerfeld Dead: Fashion Icon Dies at 85

“Nothing feels right today,” wrote Bella Hadid in an Instagram caption accompanying a series of photos of her and the designer. “At a loss for words and so heartbroken by the loss of Karl. His humor, with, love and passion for fashion will live on forever. Thank you for the inspiration that you gave to this world and for all of the hearts that you touched in the process. Every time I saw you it felt like the first time & I will miss your hugs so much. I feel so lucky to have been in your presence. Sending my love to the Lagerfeld family and to all closest to him. I am so sorry. We all love you so much.”

Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow wrote in a flashback Instagram selfie of her and the legend, “Dearest @karllagerfeld there will never be another like you. Thank you for your incredible contribution to fashion and wit.”

Kim Kardashian also took to Instagram, writing, “We lost a true legend!!!! You were such an inspiration to the world! You shot my first fashion shoot and I was so nervous to work with such an icon! The world is so much chicer because you existed! I am beyond honored to have met you and had the opportunity to work with you. You are so loved and will be so missed.”

Keep scrolling to check out more A-listers sending their condolences on social media, from Victoria Beckham to Antonio Bandaras.

Fashion world loses one of its most influential designer.

Thanks for the talent.

RIP #KarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/d52MSMBlcl — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) February 19, 2019

View this post on Instagram My heart is broken. Thank you for everything x A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Feb 19, 2019 at 4:59am PST

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!