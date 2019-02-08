Just when we thought Katy Perry had rocked every different kind of look possible, she hits Us with another showstopper that’s goth-chic. For the spring issue of Paper magazine, the pop star looks almost unrecognizable with bleached brows and jet-black hair in a high updo with pieces falling out all around her face.

This bold, high-glam change is something we’ve become accustom to from the girl who’s sported bubblegum pink and electric blue hair. In fact, her 2016 Met Gala beauty look was quite similar to this one thanks to the almost-invisible brows and black hair pulled up. The only thing different this time is her more muted neutral smokey eye and soft pink lips.

Even though this may seem like her norm, the “Firework” singer actually keeps it pretty down-to-earth daily. Along with wearing what she calls her “Madonna/Elton John tracksuit Monday through Friday,” she cut her hair short so she wouldn’t be able to hide behind it. “Changing my hair definitely was the biggest physical transformation I have experienced as a woman,” she told the publication. “When you don’t have long hair, you really can’t hide behind it. Everything is exposed.”

But she can’t deny her love of fashion. It’s even turned her into a bit of a clothes hoarder. She’s kept tons of her iconic costumes from tour, including her whipped-cream gun. “I’m a collector, as I like to call it,” she said. “I don’t have cars in my garage, I just have a garage full of clothes. That’s how it’s always been for all the different houses I’ve lived in.”

However, she admitted that she and live-in boyfriend Orlando Bloom tend to hold on to too many things, so she’s been in the process of decluttering. “My boyfriend doesn’t even know that I threw away his toiletry bag while he’s been gone,” Perry jokes. “I told him I got him a new one for Christmas. He said, ‘Oh, this has been around the world for 10 years’ and he wanted to keep it in a drawer. I was like, ‘The moment you leave is the moment this thing is going in the trash.'”

Keep scrolling to see some of her other crazy cool looks from the Paper spring 2019 issues.