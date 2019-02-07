Kendall Jenner has access to the best of the best when it comes to beauty, fashion and, well, just about everything. But just because she’s one of the highest-paid models doesn’t mean she blows her money on expensive products when there’s just as good of ones for a more affordable price.

When talking with Allure for her March cover story, she shared a few of her must-have beauty products, including a $16 lip balm. “I always need a good Chapstick, you know you get dry in the air,” she told the publication. So her solution? Avene Cold Cream Lip Cream.

Available at drugstores, the lip treatment comes in a squeeze tube for easy and generous application. It uses ingredients like vitamin E, shea butter and beeswax to hydrate the lips while also protecting against free radical damage. And it’s soft, comfortable wear make it the perfect pick for those days when your lips are so chapped they’re starting to hurt.

A few other products she mentioned included ProactivMD set, a face roller to decrease puffiness and Giorgio Armani Face Fabric foundation. “You feel like you can breathe and like you don’t even have anything on,” she said about the lightweight foundation. “Most of the time when I’m wearing it people are like, ‘Are you even wearing makeup?’ It’s really great.” We must admit, that is the ideal reaction to wearing a face of foundation.

After dealing with acne and now as the spokesmodel for Proactiv, it’s no surprise that a good complexion would be the most important thing to the 23-year-old. “I think that skin is half the battle when it comes to doing makeup,” she said. “Maybe this relates to me having skin issues occasionally. Like, if your skin isn’t on point then it doesn’t really matter what eye you have, you know what I mean?”

She talked about how she likes to work with her makeup artist Mary Phillips to create the looks she wants (like one of her favorites, the neon green eyeliner from 2019 New Years eve). She even talked about a highlighter trick the two collaborated on, which included combining a creamy highlighter with a powder one on top to make the glow really pop. But when it comes to her hair, she would just rather throw it up in a ponytail and go on with her day.

Between her laid-back hair routine and her drugstore beauty buys, she certainly does sound a lot like the rest of Us.

