Denim diva! Sofia Vergara, known for her uncanny ability to make Us laugh and sexy style is taking her talents to the design world so that we can all feel a little “Vergara-fied” when getting dressed for the day or a night out.

The 46-year-old launched her new denim brand, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara, on Monday, February 4, on Walmart.com, which includes nearly 100 items.

And while Vergara may be the highest paid actress on television with $42.5 Million, it’s clear that she loves a good deal. The line is adorable and size inclusive.

“I live in my jeans! From going to the store, or to a business meeting, or to a night out partying, jeans are a must-have item for women,” she said in a press release. “I wanted to design a line of great-looking jeans, perfect for daytime casual or dressed up for night, and fun tops, that are comfortable and affordable,” Vergara continued. “I am thrilled to partner with Walmart.com to create a collection for women of all shapes and sizes. Everyone’s body is different. Every body is beautiful and should be celebrated.”

To feel her best in denim, Vergara heads to the 55-minute total body toning class that stands for strengthen, lengthen and tone whenever she’s in New York City.

“She’s actually an OG SLT client … she’s a devotee of The Megaformer,” SLT founder Amanda Freeman told Us Weekly.

If she can’t make it to a class, she’ll execute a sweat session at home. “I have a Megaformer, which is like an advanced Pilates machine,” Vergara told Women’s Health UK in August 2017. ‘It’s not about having muscles or cut abs … I don’t have abs.’”

Whether ab-less or not, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara is all about body positivity and making women feel comfortable and confident. The line offers sizes ranging from 0 to 20 in jeans, skirts and shorts, and extra-small to triple extra-large in tops, with all launch items priced at $40 or under.

The jeans also have a special touch with raw edge and stud details and are named after Vergara and the women in her family like her mother, Margarita, sister Veronica and cousin Rosa. From skinny and straight leg styles to joggers and flares, they’re made to take you anywhere.

Our Picks: The Sofía Skinny Mid Rise Soft Stretch Ankle Jean Women’s in Medium Indigo Wash for $23 at Walmart and The Sofía Skinny Side Stripe Mid Rise Ankle Jean Women’s in Black for $27 at Walmart

