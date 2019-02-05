No blurred lines here, Emily Ratajkowski’s model-worthy beauty routine does not come cheap. The brunette beauty broke down her daily skincare and haircare routine in a new interview with The Coveteur, and her regimen rings in just about $1,000.

“No matter how crazy my day is, I always take the time to take care of my skin,” Ratajkowski said to the delight of dermatologists and aestheticians around the globe. “I take my makeup off, do a little exfoliating and depending on what’s going on, I’ll use different products.”

So what does $800 in skincare get the super sexy model? Well, for starters, she alternates between a few cleansers — one of which she may be borrowing from her hubby Sebastian Bear-McClard’s medicine cabinet.

“I’m using a tea tree exfoliating face wash, and I’m also using a Kiehl’s exfoliating cleanser ($28) that’s actually for men, it’s really nice,” she shared. “For everyday, my go-to is just the simple Kiehl’s cleanser ($20) if my skin’s looking OK and I don’t want to screw with it too much.”

While the 27-year-old’s skin is practically pore-less, she is already warding off fine lines and wrinkles with regular vitamin A use. “I use a retinol,” she said. “I really love Joanna Vargas’ Super Nova Serum ($295), that product in particular is amazing.”

To combat any dryness associated with Vargas’ anti-aging wonder, EmRata follows it up with a nourishing moisturizer and oil combo. “Lastly, I put on Barbara Sturm’s Face Cream Rich ($230) so they all sort of seal together, and in the morning my skin is good,” she explained. “If my skin’s really dry, I use Sisley Black Rose Oil ($235).”

Oh, and she also “loves” By Terry products — though she didn’t get into exactly which ones. So when you tabulate her $48 in cleansers, $530 in serum and oil and $230 in cream, her nightly skincare routine comes in at $808.

As for her perpetually-perfectly-undone tresses, the Kérastase ambassador claims she’s “not as good with hair” as she is with “skin or makeup,” but we’d have to disagree.

“Hair is harder for me, so what’s really been helpful is making my hair really healthy. I swear to God, I love the Kérastase Résistance Extentioniste, it totally changed my hair,” she said. “I’ll shampoo ($33) my hair just at the roots, rinse it pretty quickly, and then I’ll put the conditioner ($40) in mid-length down, but not too much. Then I’ll shave or whatever, then rinse. You can actually feel it thickening your hair.”

But that’s not all. Once she gets out of the shower, she either uses a strengthening treatment or heat-protecting pre-blowdry product and mousse to further beef-up her strands.

“If I’m just chilling, I’ll put on a little bit of the Kérastase Elixir Ultime ($50) and just use it on my ends. It’s really important for me because I get so much heat on my hair,” she explained. “On days where I’m going to a bunch of interviews or meetings, I’ll use the mousse ($28) from mid-length down, and then blowdry it with Kérastase L’incroyable Blowdry ($35). It adds a nice texture.”

That multi-step ritual costs $186. Combine it with her $808 in skincare and the grand-total of Ratajkowski’s beautifying routine is $994.

When you consider that figure does not include her A.M. regimen or makeup, you can pretty much just go ahead and conclude that being a world-famous model is going to cost you a few Benjamins.

