And the bride wore white … well, not always – and that’s one of the reasons we’re so into 2018’s celebrity wedding looks. From spectacular royal weddings to intimate at-home ceremonies, stars tied the knot in style in 2018 with many bucking traditional bridal trends (think: classic white wedding dresses) in favor of colored gowns, trendy suits and one-of-a-kind designs.

Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie opted for long-sleeve styles by Givenchy and Peter Pilotto respectively for their unforgettable royal nuptials, while Mandy Moore and Malin Akerman chose blush pink numbers by Rodarte and Cushnie for their big days. Emily Ratajkowski, meanwhile, wed in a surprise NYC courthouse ceremony in a $200 off-the-rack marigold Zara suit that was marvelously modern. And there is so much more bridal style where that came from.

From Miley Cyrus‘ Vivienne Westwood gown to Priyanka Chopra‘s collection of colorful creations, keep scrolling to see our favorite celebrity wedding dresses and suits of 2018!