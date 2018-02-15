Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

No trainwreck here! Amy Schumer shocked the world on Thursday, February 15, when she confirmed in a simple Instagram post that she and boyfriend Chris Fischer got married on Tuesday, February 13. Based on the sweet photos she shared, the funny lady looked every bit the blushing bride in the $5,490 Monique Lhuillier Severine Chantilly Lace & Tulle Gown she chose to walk down the aisle in at her ocean-front ceremony!

In a post that was simply captioned “Yup,” Schumer made her secret wedding to her chef-beau of a few months known. In the eight photos, the comedian is glowing as she shared her special day with her wedding party, precious puppies and groom. As Us reported, the couple tied the knot outside a rented house in Malibu and the guest list included Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, Larry David, David Spade, Judd Apatow and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Not your typical white wedding dress, Schumer’s spaghetti-strap Monique Lhuillier gown features an embroidered empire waist that flows into layers of nude tulle with flower appliqués. She opted against a veil and instead pulled her wavy blonde locks back into a twisted low ponytail with face-framing flyaways for the outdoor ceremony. She kept her makeup simple and carried a beautiful white bouquet. The look was a lesson in low-key glam.

Her wedding party, meanwhile, wore boho-chic flower crowns atop their girlie pink dresses that included a plunging neckline, flower embroidery and satin bow at the waist. Schumer’s adorable tiny black dogs seemingly got in an the action wearing their own wedding attire to dash down the aisle. Lawrence also makes an appearance in one of the photos in a pretty pink pleated gown with black detailing at the waist. She combatted the off-shore breeze with a chic chignon and completed the pretty look with a super cool black choker.

From what we can tell so far, Schumer’s day was as laid-back and fun as the comedian herself!

