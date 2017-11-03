Amanda Thomas, the designer behind the brand Luv Aj beloved by everyone including Hailey Baldwin, Cara Delevingne, Taylor Hill and Vanessa Hudgens is known for her edgy costume jewelry pieces, but now she is taking on fine jewelry with her newest bridal line, Après Jewelry. Thomas sat down with Stylish on Wednesday, November 1, to dish on which accessories we can expect to see It Girls wearing this fall, which celebs she has in mind when creating different pieces and how she mixes high end accessories with more affordable items — read on for more!