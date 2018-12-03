Here comes the bride, all dressed in … pink? Celebs are known for pushing the envelope with their fashion choices, so it should come as no surprise that some of Hollywood’s most famous brides have opted to forgo traditional white wedding dresses in favor of colorful designs. From fierce black gowns to romantic pink frocks, A-listers have tied the knot in some pretty spectacular red carpet-worthy creations that are anything but ordinary.

In the last few weeks alone, Malin Akerman and Mandy Moore have both tied the knot in dreamy blush-tone numbers. Ackerman wed British actor Jack Donnelly in Tulum, Mexico, on Saturday, December 1, in a rosy satin gown by Cushnie. Moore, meanwhile, married musician Taylor Goldsmith at her home in L.A. on Sunday, November 18, in a tulle Rodarte confection that was the prettiest shade of pale pink.

And the actresses aren’t the only two who have injected some color (think: purple, yellow, green and more) into their bridal looks. Keep scrolling to see our favorite tined celebrity wedding dresses!