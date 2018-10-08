Surprise! Barbara Bush got married to screenwriter Craig Coyne at the Bush family-owned Walker Point compound in Kennebunkport, Maine, on Sunday, October 7, and naturally, every aspect of the affair was as chic as it was low-key.

Billy Baldwin Seemingly Confirms That His Niece Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Are Married

The famously private 36-year-old former first daughter donned a custom Vera Wang gown for the ceremony. And the remote location? It was settled upon because, according to Barbara’s twin, Jenna (who phoned into the Today Show to share the details of the glamorous moment), it was important to them that they chose a venue that was easy for their elderly grandfather, President George H.W. Bush, to attend.

See Princess Charlene of Monaco’s Most Stunning Style Moments

Now, back to the dress: The glowing bride wore a simple ivory silk crepe gown with spaghetti straps and a cowl draped neckline. The understated style was accented by a cowl draped neckline and an Italian tulle floor length cape, as well as a floor length Italian tulle veil. True to her down-to-earth character, Barbara wore her signature chestnut brown hair down with loose waves. And according to Jenna Bush, the bride’s something borrowed was a bracelet that their grandfather gave their late grandmother (and Barbara’s namesake), Barbara Bush, for their 70th wedding anniversary.

Even chicer: the secret wedding was truly a family affair: Barbara’s aunt Dorothy Bush Koch officiated the ceremony and Barbara’s twin was her matron of honor, while her nieces, Margaret, age 5, and Poppy, age 3, participated too.

But Barbara Bush isn’t the only former first daughter to wed in Vera Wang: her predecessor Chelsea Clinton also wore the designer to her wedding to Marc Mezvinsky in Rhinebeck, NY in 2010. Perhaps this is a start of a new American first daughter tradition?

Tell Us: what did you think of the dress?

For the latest beauty and style trends, subscribe to our new podcast “Get Tressed With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!