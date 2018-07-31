She may have first made her mark in sporty one-piece bathing suits and swim caps as a member of the South African Olympic Swim Team, but Princess Charlene of Monaco has quickly asserted herself as an international style star. The royal mom of two married Grace Kelly’s son, Prince Albert II, in a buzzed-about July 2011 ceremony in which she stunned in a custom Armani gown that showed off her statuesque figure — and she hasn’t had a fashion misstep since!

Whether she’s sitting front row at Fashion Week, attending the annual Princess Grace Awards or embarking on her philanthropic work, the blonde beauty rocks classic-with-a-twist designs by high-fashion houses like Akris, Armani, Dior, Ralph Lauren and Versace. Not afraid to go full-on glam, Charlene regularly steps out in red carpet-worthy gowns and jumpsuits but looks equally chic in sophisticated separates for less formal affairs.

