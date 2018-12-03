Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas said “I do” over the weekend in a lavish three-day celebration at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, and the bride wore a series of stunning wedding dresses that were each more gorgeous than the one before.

Since the festivities were filled with ceremonies and events that blended both Chopra and Jonas’ cultures and faiths, the Quanitco actress was able to bring her fashion A-game to the multi-day affair. While we’ve yet to get a glimpse of the Ralph Lauren wedding gown she wore for the Christian ceremony officiated by Jonas’ father, there are plenty of pics of the star in her hand embroidered saris and colorful frocks.

Keep scrolling for a look at all of Chopra’s wedding dresses and gowns, including her vibrant Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creations and gorgeous traditional looks!