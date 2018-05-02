Here comes the bride! Aussie beauty Shanina Shaik tied the knot with her fiancé, DJ Ruckus, at a star-studded affair in the Bahamas on Saturday, April 28, in a nearly naked Ralph & Russo gown that was simply stunning — though we would expect nothing less from the Victoria’s Secret model. With fluttery sleeves and a small train, the lacy design was perfect for the romantic beach wedding. Now just a few days later, we are happy to report that we’ve got all the details on the bride’s ethereal look. Settle In.

After getting engaged on Lenny Kravitz’s private Bahamian beach in December 2016, designers Tamara Ralph and Michael of Russo of Ralph & Russo offered to design Shanina’s gown for the big day. She told Vogue that she was “lucky to have a custom dress” by the British duo, who were also behind the now iconic $75,000 tulle gown Meghan Markle wore for her official engagement photos with Prince Harry last year.

The model said she worked closely with the fashion house to perfect every detail — right down to the exact type of lace. The result was a delicate white floral design with a sweetheart neckline, scoop back and off-the-shoulder ruffled sleeve that showed off her famously fit physique.

She paired the illusion gown with a pair of Aquazzura heels (a gift from a girlfriend) and borrowed Lorraine Schwartz jewels — including the jaw-dropping pink and white diamond wreath necklace and matching earrings. As for the elements of her beauty look, a “natural messy bun” with face-framing waves by her longtime hairstylist Jennifer Yepez allowed the breathtaking bling to take centerstage, while makeup artist Rae Morris gave the bride a glowy sun-kissed look with lots of bronze and gold tones.

All told, her overall vibe was effortlessly feminine, with a bit of boho flair — perfect for the beachy setting of the special day!

