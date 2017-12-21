We’re still coming down from the ecstasy from this morning’s release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s formal engagement shoot — and while it spawned a few moments of daydreaming about the royal-to-be’s stunning Ralph & Russo black tulle gown with a sheer bodice and sequin embellishments, the $75,000 price tag is nothing to scoff at. That said, we found some amazing options that could easily be used to recreate the look for your own engagement photo shoot or just about any other fabulous outfit you may need. Scroll through for dresses, top and skirts that will get Markle’s ultra-glam engagement style for less.