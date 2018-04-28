Wedding bells are ringing! Shanina Shaik tied the knot with her fiancé, DJ Ruckus, in the Bahamas on Saturday, April 28, Us Weekly confirms.

The bride and groom exchanged vows in front of their closest friends and family members on the island of Eleuthera, where Ruckus’ cousin Lenny Kravitz lives. Celebrity guests included Kravitz and his daughter, Zoe Kravitz, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson, Paris Hilton and model Nadine Leopold.

The disc jockey, 34, popped the question to the former Victoria’s Secret model, 27, on Kravitz’s private beach in December 2016. Ruckus (real name Gregory Andrews) picked out two custom Lorraine Schwartz engagement rings for Shaik to choose from, and she selected the one with a hexagon-cut diamond and the couple’s initials engraved on the gold band.

Denzel Washington and his wife, Pauletta Washington, were on hand for the romantic proposal, too. The couple, who are family friends, hand-delivered the rings to the Australian beauty. Later on, Ruckus’ favorite actor Tyrese Gibson and mentor Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons called via FaceTime to offer their congratulations.

Prior to walking down the aisle, Shaik admitted that she was stressed out about finalizing all of the details for the pair’s big day. “I’m very grateful for my long flights because I actually have time to think about things and write things down and go over emails,” she told News Corp Australia in November.

Shaik and Ruckus were introduced by his friend Hilton at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in India, California, in April 2015.

