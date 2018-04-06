As wedding dresses go, Kate Middleton’s custom Alexander McQueen gown for her April 2011 nuptials to Prince William is as about as iconic as it gets. But with estimates putting the price of the Sarah Burton-designed dress somewhere between $200,000 and $400,000, us non-royals had very little hope on ever getting our hands on the gorgeous lace dress — until now. Fast fashion fave H&M is out with its new bridal collection that includes a cream lace floor-length gown that calls to mind the Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding-day look. The best part? It retails for a much more wallet-friendly $299.

Ever the blushing bride, Middleton was every bit the princess in the show-stopping white and ivory gown designed by the British fashion house. With a subtly plunging neckline, long sleeves and delicate embroidery, the Duchess’ dress was equal parts regal and modern. The figure-flattering nipped-at-the waist silhouette (which was believed to include Victorian-inspired hip padding for added emphasis) included a hand-stitched lace bodice and satin skirt that only added to the drama.

While the H&M dupe certainly doesn’t have quite the same level of detail as Kate’s, it is does feature key elements of the design. The off-white A-line gown has sheer lace sleeves that overlay its bustier top. Unlike Kate’s reported hip pads, the H&M style has a waist-defining white grosgrain ribbon, and the back of the gown has a romantic keyhole cutout.

Other than the dramatically more affordable price tag, perhaps the biggest variation between the designer dud and he H&M High Street alternative is the absence of the dramatic nine-foot train that Kate’s sister Pippa was infamously tasked with keeping in place.

Differences aside, there is no denying this H&M number is a royal bargain that we have a feeling will sell out in snap!