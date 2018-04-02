We love Kate Middleton’s classic style for many reasons, not least of which is her penchant for rocking the chicest hats. The Duchess of Cambridge has an extensive collection of hats, fascinators and headpieces that she wears (and re-wears) with ease. Stepping out for Easter services with Prince William on Sunday, April 1, the mom to be re-wore a brown suede style with a cute bow that she has sported a handful of times before. Whether she’s bundling up for winter in a cozy faux-fur style or celebrating spring in a floral-festooned design, we’re drawing inspiration from some of Kate’s best headpieces. Keep scrolling to see our picks for rocking a hat, fascinator, headband or hair clip a la the Duchess — without looking like you’re playing dress up!