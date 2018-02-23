Here comes the bride! Emily Ratajkowski surprised us on Friday, February 23, when she shared on social media that she had just married her new boyfriend, Sebastian Bear-McClard. The 26-year-old model and her producer beau tied the knot at a courthouse in New York City, where she forewent a traditional wedding dress in favor of a cute ‘70s-inspired pantsuit from Zara that rings in at just $200.

We have a feeling the cute two-piece ensemble won’t be around for long, but Ratajkowski looked fab in the mustard yellow double-breasted jacket, which retails for $129, that she cinched at the waist with a coordinating belt. She paired the top with matching flared trousers that sell for $69 and cute black strappy sandals. But our favorite part of the look was undoubtedly the super chic wide-brimmed black hat with netting that served as a modern take on a veil. The groom, meanwhile, looked hip in a light blue suit jacket, black shirt and scruffy beard.

Ratajkowski has always kept us guessing with her super sexy style, so we love that she chose to mix things up with a fun menswear-inspired look for the big day. As Us reported, she announced the nuptials on her Instagram Story with a trio of photos from the intimate ceremony, writing, “Soooo I have a surprise. I got married today.”

💍ny💍 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 23, 2018 at 1:32pm PST

Social media star Josh “The Fat Jew” Ostrovsky was among the small group of friends who joined the happy couple at city hall for the ceremony. She later posted an Instagram of her and McClard embracing in their wedding attire with the simple caption “NY” and two engagement rings.

