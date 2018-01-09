As if there weren’t a million and one reasons to be jealous of Emily Ratajkowski, there’s now a new one: the supermodel has been named Kerastase Paris’ latest ambassador and hair muse.

The brand announced Emrata’s latest role, marking a huge career milestone for the model-actress-activist, who also recently launched her own swimwear line. “At Kérastase, we believe that a woman’s hair is essential to her femininity. Emily shares that belief. She embodies a modern, multi-faceted and confident vision of beauty. I am thrilled to welcome her to the Kérastase family,” said Rosa Carrico, Kerastase global president in statement via press release.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Year in Swimsuits

Ratajkowski is a natural fit for the brand known for her ability to rock just about any look whether it’s sleek and straight, voluminous and wavy or if she’s sporting blunt bangs. True life, her Instagram is an endless source of inspiration for your tresses if you dig the cool girl aesthetic.

See Every Piece in Emily Ratajkowski’s Divine Inamorata Swimwear Line

Rajatkowski also commented on her latest gig in a statement released by the brand, “ I am excited and proud to be chosen as a Kérastase ambassador. Hair is essential to how I express myself. I love that feeling of clean, textured, natural hair, that instantly makes me feel more confident,” she said. The Inamorata brand founder continued to explain that she considers her hair a reflection of her inner strength — it’s a way that she expresses herself. “There’s such an empowering femininity to hair. It allows women to define who they want to be. That’s why they deserve the best care,” she continued.

Must See: Emily Ratajkowski’s Carb-Loading in Lingerie ‘Love’ Advent Calendar Clip

We can only imagine what major looks Kerastase and Ratajkowski will cook up in the coming season — but we’re preparing to want to change our looks up over and over again.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!