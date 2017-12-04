It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Love magazine’s annual advent calendar is here, with one celebrity a day featured to celebrate women, and Emily Ratajkowski’s contribution did not disappoint.

EmRata rocks pink lacy Agent Provocateur lingerie from their Spring 2018 collection while eating pasta with her fingers. The Inamorata swimsuit founder, who’s covered in olive oil, eventually ends up putting the spaghetti noodles all over herself and writhing on a table filled with pasta.

While other celebs participating like Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham and Gigi Hadid chose to do boxing, tennis or jump rope in honor of the 2017 Advent Calendar theme #staystrong, EmRata chose carbs over cardio. “Emily doesn’t exercise and when [Love editor in chief] Katie Grand told her about the #staystrong concept and asked her what she wanted to do exercise-wise, she asked to eat pasta and drink red wine as her exercise,” the brand revealed. “Lolz so she was named Carb Loading Day – which is in fact a real thing for athletes.”

The model says that she found the shoot empowering. “In the wake of women coming forward with incredible amounts of sexual harassment cases, I have been so disappointed to hear women talk about ‘modesty’ and ‘our responsibility’ as if we need to, yet again, adjust to make it ‘easier’ for the rest of the world,” EmRata explained of her inspiration for the sexy shoot. “I’m tired of having to consider how I might be perceived by men if I wear a short skirt or post a sexy Instagram. I want to do what I want to do.”

Now what we want to do is eat some pasta!

