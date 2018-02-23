Surprise! Emily Ratajkowski married her new boyfriend, Sebastian Bear-McClard, on Friday, February 23.

The model, 26, and the producer tied the knot at a courthouse in New York City. She announced the news on her Instagram Story with a trio of photos from the intimate ceremony, writing, “Soooo I have a surprise. I got married today.”

Ratajkowski looked stunning in a chic orange suit, a black wide-brimmed hat and a black veil, while Bear-McClard wore a light blue blazer over a black T-shirt. Social media celebrity Josh “The Fat Jew” Ostrovsky was among the small group of friends who headed to city hall for the wedding.

The news comes just a few weeks after the New York Daily News reported that the Gone Girl actress was no longer living with her boyfriend of three years, music producer Jeff Magid.

“They were living together at his downtown L.A. apartment in the trendy Arts District,” a source told the newspaper in January. “While Emily did not make a big deal publicly about them living together, it was common knowledge among her friends. … They used to be inseparable although she tried to play down things in public.”

Ratajkowski was then spotted kissing Bear-McClard on Valentine’s Day, confirming that she had moved on.

💍ny💍 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 23, 2018 at 1:32pm PST

