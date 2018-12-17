Life imitated art for former Revenge costars Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman when the two got married in a beautiful ceremony on Harbour Island in the Bahamas on Saturday, December 15, and the bride stunned in a custom Lela Rose wedding dress for the romantic occasion.

The once-onscreen couple memorably tied the knot in the third season of their ABC drama with Bowman’s character shooting VanCamp’s in the stomach moments after they wed, but the duo’s IRL nuptials (thankfully!) seemed to be a bit less dramatic.

Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2018: The Most Fabulous Sparklers of the Year

While VanCamp rocked a strapless gown during her made-for-TV Revenge wedding, she opted for a lacy cap-sleeve creation for her Bahamian ceremony. On Instagram, she posted a pair of black and white photos of the tropical affair, in which she and her new husband are beaming. She used the caption to thank Lela Rose and her team “for creating my dream dress.”

The brand shared with Us that the bride’s floor-length gown was a soft white design with a scallop boat neck floral motif lace on tulle, and it was even better from behind thanks to a plunging back. The gorgeous floral motifs were all hand cut and appliquéd in a degrade pattern that matched the spectacular cathedral veil, which was made using the same technique.

“I was honored to be a part of Emily’s wedding day and creating her dream dress,” Rose tells Us.“The final outcome was absolutely gorgeous and I’m thrilled how it all came together.”

See All of Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Wedding Dresses

To complement the veil, VanCamp appears to have worn her hair in a side-parted low updo with a few face-framing pieces tucked behind her ear. Her makeup look, meanwhile, seems nothing short of glowing in the sunny island locale.

Us Weekly broke the news that the costars were dating back in January 2012, and the actress shared on Instagram in May 2017 that she and her beau had gotten engaged with a sweet pic of her covering her face with her ring-adorned finger.

‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Engagement Rings Through the Years

The round-cut diamond sparkler features a simple diamond band that seems perfectly in keeping with VanCamp’s whimsically elegant wedding gown. And fortunately, this one had a much happier ending than their on-screen event!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!