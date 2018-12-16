Life imitates art! Revenge costars Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman, whose characters tied the knot on the ABC drama, are officially married in real life.

The couple tied the knot in the Bahamas on Saturday, December 15.

Fellow Revenge alum Ashley Madekwe documented her travels to the Bahamas, showing off her wedding-ready attire on her Instagram Story on Saturday. The bride also shared photos of herself enjoying the tropical weather leading up to the nuptials.

Us Weekly broke the news in January 2012 that VanCamp, 32, and Bowman, 30, were dating. The castmates met on the set of Revenge, which ran from 2011 to 2015.

The Resident actress announced in May 2017 that the pair were engaged, showing off her ring in a sweet Instagram photo captioned simply with a red heart emoji. “He did good,” VanCamp told Entertainment Tonight of the proposal. “It was in a forest. We were in nature on a hike kind of doing what we do, it was very, sort of, us. So yeah, it was great, beautiful.”

The Captain America: Civil War star shed her private exterior slightly in an interview with Elle Canada, published in March 2014. “Josh and I keep it all very separate,” she explained of their onscreen and offscreen relationship at the time. “I barely talk about him in interviews, to be honest.”

Later that year, VanCamp opened up about her plans for starting a family. “Yes, absolutely, especially when your sisters are having babies you just want to jump on the bandwagon,” she noted during a September 2014 appearance on The Meredith Vieira Show. “But I’m just happy being an auntie right now.”

She added: “I’m really busy and I feel like I kind of want to be the kind of mom I want to be. With this schedule and playing this very tortured — exciting to play, but crazy character — I think I’ll let that happen and I’ll see where I’m at. They just make me so happy.”

VanCamp and Bowman shared a memorable wedding scene on Revenge. Their characters, Emily Thorne (a.k.a. Amanda Clarke) and Daniel Grayson, tied the knot during season 3 only for the groom to shoot his bride in the stomach after the vows were exchanged for lying to him.

