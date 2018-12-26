The bride wore white! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have confirmed that they’ve married after ten years of dating on and off and Us can confirm details about the Party in the U.S.A. singer’s glamorous gown, which can be seen on her Instagram account in a post captioned simply “12.23.18.”

The 26-year-old singer did indeed wear a floor-length white wedding dress and the ivory silk satin corseted draped gown was designed by none other than Vivienne Westwood, the British designer known for her ultra-sexy and sophisticated silhouettes. Cyrus has long been a fan of the iconic designer, and wore a tartan suit by the brand on December 10.

According to the brand, Cyrus’ dress was three to four months in the making. The classic-with-an-edge (would we expect anything less from Cyrus?) gown rings in at $8,600.

Perhaps the best news is that the exact gown is available made-to-order for any of Us mere mortals at the brand’s London and New York City boutiques at 6 Davies Street, Mayfair London W1K 3DN and 14 E 55th St, New York, NY 10022, USA, respectively. Congratulations to the happy couple!

