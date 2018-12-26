Calls for celebration! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s celebrity friends and family showered them with love following their surprise wedding ceremony.

The former Disney star, 26, confirmed on Wednesday, December 26, that she and Hemsworth, 28, tied the knot on Christmas Eve. Cyrus — who dated the Australian hunk for nine years on and off before exchanging vows in Nashville — took to Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday to share three black-and-white photos and a color shot from their special day.

The lovebirds, dressed to the nines in formal attire apart from the groom’s white sneakers, locked lips in one snapshot and embraced in the others. Fans speculated that they got married on Monday, December 24, at their Nashville home after their friend Conrad Carr shared Instagram Story posts of them cutting a cake. Cyrus’ mom, Tish Cyrus, was also featured in the snapshots, looking excited.

Many stars took to Cyrus’ Instagram comments to congratulate her and the Hunger Games star on taking the next step after she addressed the joyful occasion.

Miley’s sister Brandi Cyrus gushed, “PRECIOUS” and her oldest brother, Trace Cyrus, left four festive emojis.

The newlyweds also received warm wishes from Nicholas Sparks, who wrote The Last Song. Miley and Hemsworth fell in love while costarring in the film adaption. “This makes me so happy. Congratulations,” the romance novelist, 52, tweeted on Wednesday. The pop singer reposted the message alongside three heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Hailey Baldiwn, Julianne Hough, Rebel Wilson, Tinashe, Marc Jacobs and Hilary Swank each shared cute heart emojis to show their support. Zac Posen also commented, “Congratulations!”

Miley’s collaborator Mark Ronson also shared a sweet and personal message.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!