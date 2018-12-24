Could it be? Longtime loves Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth sparked speculation that they could have — or could be close to — tying the knot on Monday, December 24, after photos surfaced that closely mirrored a marriage celebration.

In Instagram Stories posted by surfer Conrad Carr, the “Wrecking Ball” songstress, 26, and the Hunger Games actor, 28, hold a knife together while they begin to cut what appears to be a wedding cake, leading fans to believe a wedding or rehearsal dinner took place.

In the background of the pic — which was taken in the couple’s Nashville home — Cyrus’ mom, Tish Cyrus, looks on adoringly at her daughter and future son-in-law. Glasses of champagne sit on top of the table along with other desserts.

Another video posted by Carr shows Hemsworth, who looks handsome in a dark tux with a boutonniere pinned to his jacket’s lapel, taking a shot alongside his brothers, Chris and Luke Hemsworth. In the background of the clip, people can be heard cheering them on with pink balloons that spell out “Mr. & Mrs.” in clear view.

Though Miley’s sisters Noah and Brandi aren’t seen in either of the videos, they seemingly attended and posed together in a picture posted to Brandi’s Story. Noah, for her part, snapped a pic with Carr as well and shared a Story of herself with tears in her eyes and gave the camera a thumbs up.

Miley and Liam met on set of the 2010 romantic drama The Last Song and the Australia native proposed in May 2012. The two split in September 2013 but rekindled their relationship two years later.

