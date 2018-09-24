There is never a shortage of high-fashion opulence and glam on a Dolce & Gabbana runway, and the Italian brand’s spring-summer 2019 show during Milan Fashion Week on Sunday, September 23, was no exception. In the midst of all the over-the-top ballgowns, statement-making jewelry, breathtaking floral headpieces and colorful prints, there was also a distinctly inclusive and celebratory feel with models from an array of backgrounds taking to the catwalk.

For starters, Monica Bellucci, Karen Elson, Helena Christensen and other members of the ‘90s supermodel crew joined fellow runway vets like Maye Musk in showing all the youngins (think: Emily Ratajkowski and Ashley Graham) why they will forever be queens of the catwalk. There was also royalty on runway (literal and otherwise). Princess Diana’s look-alike niece Lady Kitty Spencer strutted her stuff alongside Hollywood royals Corinne Foxx (i.e. Jamie Foxx’s daughter) and Rafferty Law (a.k.a. Jude Law’s son). K-pop star Jessica Jung made her runway debut, and, in one of the sweetest moments of Fashion Month, acting icon Isabella Rossellini walked alongside her daughter Elettra Wiedemann and 8-month-old grandson Ronin.

Keep scrolling for all the can’t-miss moments from the Dolce & Gabbana spring-summer 2019 show!