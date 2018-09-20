Ciao, bella! With the New York and London shows officially in the books, Fashion Month has made its way to Italy for Milan Spring-Summer 2019 Fashion Week. And, not to be outdone by all the fashion on the runway, stars are stepping out in their best street style looks.

Kicking things off with a bang on Wednesday, September 19, Alberta Ferretti had a bevy of catwalk queens (think: Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber) take the runway in utilitarian separates and nearly naked lace designs. But the models of the moment brought their style A-game off the runway as well, with the ladies spotted entering and exiting the show in some super cool off-duty looks.

And that was only just the beginning of what promises to be a very fashionable week. Keep scrolling to see all the best front row and street style moments from Milan Fashion Week!