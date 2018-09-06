’Tis the season for New York Fashion Week! The marathon made up of spring-summer 2019 shows, presentations and parties kicked off in NYC on Wednesday, September 5, with celeb-fave designers and A-listers alike descending on the Big Apple to take in all the NYFW action, and you better believe there are some pretty stylish stars sitting front row.

Tom Ford got things started with an after-hours special on Wednesday night that drew the likes of Cardi B (showing off her fab post-baby bod in a curve-hugging LBD), Hailee Steinfeld and more to the Park Avenue Armory to watch Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber and Joan Smalls model the designer’s sexy spring-summer 2019 wares. If the star-studded event was any indication, we’re in for a sartorial treat these next 10 days.

We’ll be keeping of track of who is wearing what where, so be sure to check back for all the front-row fashion. And keep scrolling to see our favorite celebrity looks so far from the NYFW shows!