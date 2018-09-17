After Rihanna closed out NYFW with her sexy Savage x Fenty show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Wednesday, September 12, the festivities jumped across the pond for the start of London Spring-Summer 2019 Fashion Week. And you can bet some fabulously fashionable stars are siting front row and showing off their best street style.

Perhaps the biggest news out of LFW is the return of hometown girl Victoria Beckham, who celebrated the 10th anniversary of her eponymous line by showing her collection in London on Sunday, September 16, for the first time ever (she typically presents at New York Fashion Week). With her genetically blessed brood sitting front row, the designer took her bow in super chic separates before heading to a British Vogue-sponsored bash to keep the fun going.

But Posh Spice’s big show and fete aren’t the only star-studded events of the week. Keep scrolling to see all the best front and street style looks from London Fashion Week!