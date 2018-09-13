Rihanna closed out NYFW on Wednesday, September 12, with her hotly anticipated Savage x Fenty Fall 2018 runway show in Brooklyn, and the skin-baring event did not disappoint. Whether it’s her groundbreaking beauty line or sexy lingerie collection, RiRi is all about diversity and inclusiveness, and her NYFW presentation was no different.

In addition to livestreaming the event on YouTube so fans all over the country (and world!) could get in on the action, the songstress (who was on-hand for the festivities in a curve-hugging ruched mididress) cast a diverse roster of models, including two who are expecting and showed off their baby bumps. Oh, and then there were Bella and Gigi Hadid and Joan Smalls leading the way in the collection’s sultry flesh-tone and pastel intimates.

Choosing to go with the “see-now, buy-now” Fashion Week model, all the fall 2018 Savage x Fenty items seen in the presentation are now available to shop on SavageX.com/FW18. Keep scrolling for a first look at the super sexy collection!