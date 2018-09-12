Leave it to Rihanna to close out Fashion Week with a bang! The multi-hyphenate singer, beauty mogul and lingerie designer locked down the very last show time of NYFW on Wednesday, September 12, for her first-ever Savage x Fenty fashion show. And for those who weren’t able to score an invite to Brooklyn for the big event, RiRi just announced she’s teaming up with YouTube to livestream the show on her channel tonight for the world to see. The event kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

While details are scarce about what is sure to be a very sexy evening, YouTube shared in a press release that “the show will be a unique immersive experience and will showcase [Rihanna’s] line of lingerie and intimate accessories.” On Instagram, the songstress posted a sultry #GirlPower video teasing the runway show and livestream.

“We know that beauty and brains are not mutually exclusive,” the clip begins. “We know that we can be as competent in the boardroom as the bedroom. We know that.” The video goes on to show models artfully lounging in lingerie, as Rihanna poses seductively in line green eyeliner and jewel-adored gloves.

Adopting the “see now, buy now” approach to Fashion Week that has seen designers Tommy Hilfiger showcasing in-season clothing on the runway, the fall 2018 Savage x Fenty collection will be available at SavageX.com/FW18 immediately after the show. If you happen to be in NYC, a SavageX popup will be opening on Thursday, September 13, with more locations around the country coming soon.

To check out all the epicness that will be Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion show from the comfort of your couch, head on over to YouTube.com/Rihanna at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 12, and get your credit card ready to start shopping.

