Proving a red lip is equal parts sexy and sophisticated, models stunned in a bright crimson pout at the Rebecca de Ravenel spring-summer 2019 presentation on Tuesday, September 11, and we have a feeling the fresh-faced look is going to be our new date night go-to.

The French designer (who burst onto the scene in 2015 with those silk-dyed triple-ball earrings that spurred a thousand copycats) partnered with Chantecaille to create a glowing, Parisian-inspired makeup look that would complement her latest collection of sweetly printed dresses and warm weather-ready accessories.

“This beauty look is inspired by the chic balance of city and sea: healthy skin evoking a day in the sun juxtaposed against a modern statement lip,” makeup pro Lizzy Bilasano said in a statement.

To create that radiant complexion, Bilasano and her team blurred imperfections while imparting a subtle glow by adding a drop of the Chantecaille Liquid Lumière Highlighting Fluid in Brilliance to the brand’s Future Skin Foundation. A bit of the Cheek Gelée Blush (in pink or coral) on the apples of the cheeks, Compact Soleil Bronzer around the perimeter of the face and Moonlit Perle Glow Powder on the high points, added warmth, dimension and a sun-kissed luminosity.

Filling in the arches with the Full Brow Perfecting Gel and creating fluttery fringe with the Longest Lash Mascara helped to define the eyes, but the highlight of the tres chic look was undoubtedly that red lip. To ensure a smooth and long-lasting application, the makeup artists prepped the pout with the Lip Contour Fill pencil before lining with the Lip Definer in Desire (a brick-like hue).

For that beautifully bright cherry shade, Bilasano’s crew used not one but two shades of the ultra-hydrating Chantecaille Lip Veil. Portulaca (a classic blue-red) was applied first before a swipe of the warmer Protea shade was layered on top for a dimensional effect.

Et voila! Consider clean skin and a bright red pout your new super simple low-key glam night-out look.

