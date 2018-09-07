It was all about the eyes at Tom Ford! Catwalk queens like Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber and Joan Smalls kicked off New York Spring-Summer 2019 Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 5, by strutting their stuff in slinky dresses, separates and head scarves at the Tom Ford show at the Park Avenue Armory, but it was their mesmerizing peepers that really caught our attention.

Backstage, lead makeup artist Diane Kendal layered, mixed and blended upwards of 10 different shades of cream, liquid and powder shadows and liners to create a ‘70s-inspired tawny smokey eye that Ford called a “glamorous bohemian reinvention” of the sultry eye technique. The combo of muted browns and hints of gold metallic added a texture and depth to the face that was in keeping with the collection’s multi-layered ensembles.

NYFW Spring-Summer 2019 Front Row Report: See All the Stylish Stars at the Shows

To start, Kendal and her team blended the Tom Ford Beauty Eye Khol Intense liner in 02 Onyx along the upper and lower lash line to create a subtle winged effect. A thin stroke of the Eye Defining Pen in 01 Deeper along the top lid added additional definition, and then it was time to build that smoked-out eye.

Using the Eye Color Quad in 01 Golden Mink, the pros first covered the entire lid with the gold shade before blending a combo of the amber and brow hues under the lash line, into the crease and at the outer corner of the eye for a soft cat eye-like wing. The rose gold pigment in the palette, meanwhile, was applied to the inner corners and sheered along the brow bone for a bit of radiance.

Bella Hadid Does ‘90s Supermodel Style From Day-to-Night for Day One of NYFW

A coat of Extreme Mascara in 01 Raven created a fluttery fringe effect on the lashes, and all the work was anchored by filling in the girls’ arches with the brand’s Brow Sculptor to add “strength” and “frame” the face.

The Scoop on Zac Posen’s S-S 2019 Lookbook Starring Maya Hawke (a.k.a. the Daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman)

Speaking of the face, the Tom Ford Beauty Illuminating Primer was used on the high points for a lit-from-within glow, while the Traceless Foundation Stick blurred any imperfections. The Cheek Color in 06 Inhibition added a bit of warmth to the complexion, and, last but not least, the Boys & Girls Lip Color Sheer in 29 Ava (a shimmering bronze) finished off the boho-glam look with a light-reflecting nude pout.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!