The waning days of summer 2018 may be drifting away, but Zac Posen just released his spring-summer 2019 lookbook, and it has Us once again dreaming of sunny days by the pool and long walks on the beach — in couture dresses and ball gowns, of course! So you can imagine our delight when Posen and his team offered Us a first look at the ethereal new duds at the designer’s NYC studio and an exclusive behind-the-scenes shot from the star-studded set (above) — oh, and there’s Hollywood royalty involved.

Starring Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke (the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman) and shot by Posen’s longtime friend Gia Coppola (on real, old-school film!) in Bridgehampton, New York, the lookbook shows off the collection’s red carpet-worthy creations and chic separates in a decidedly undone way. The fashion house released the photos in lieu of a traditional runway show because Posen believes it allows for a more “intimate” customer experience, and the line’s muted color palette of pastel greens, pinks and blues is the perfect complement to Coppola’s naturalist shooting style and Hawke’s cool-girl flair.

The freckle-faced 20-year-old model and actress rocks minimal hair and makeup in the snaps as she frolics on the beach in retro-inspired bathing suits, takes a swim in a Liberty-print muumuu and casually lounges in taffeta gowns with the understated glamour of the collection in mind. “She’s vivacious and full of life and character,” Posen says of Hawke. “I thought a female photographer shooting a young woman and capturing the strength of the clothing despite it being very feminine and pretty was important.”

While it’s clear some pieces (here’s looking at you, peach tulle gown) are destined for the award show circuit, others, like the tweed bloomers-and-crop top combo, are all about the fun. Keep scrolling to see a few of our favorite pieces from the spring-summer 2019 Zac Posen collection!