Let’s get ready to rumble! It’s New York Fashion Week, the bi-annual fashion event we look forward for many reasons, including the fact that it serves up oodles of street style inspo. Case in point: Bella Hadid kicked off the Spring-Summer 2019 shows on Wednesday, September 5th, with not one but two killer ‘90s supermodel-inspired outfits.

Bella started out the sartorial extravaganza in a darling shorts suit that was sent to peak ‘90s territory thanks to how it was styled. First, the striped pattern of the blazer and teeny-tiny shorts were very 2018. Second, she layered it over a classic white tee that happened to match her dainty sheer socks pushed down paired with fancy blue lace up sneakers. And of course, if you’re wearing a Dior outfit, you might as well add a denim Dior saddle bag and square small-frame shades too. The finishing touch: square hoops.

Then, later that night the younger Hadid supermodel was spotted out at Cipriani’s in an outfit swap that somehow managed to up-level her already very ‘90s vibes. Not only did Bella rock a Posh Spice-esque minidress, but the thing was ruched, making the case for all of us to run out and get a cute scrunchy frock STAT. She also swapped her earrings for classic oversized hoops and added a dainty choker, as well as edgy nude pumps.

The one constant throughout the day: Bella’s signature feature-enhancing and -sculpting makeup — oh and some killer hair extensions pulled into a cascading half-up ponytail.

