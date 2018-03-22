As one of the most major models of the moment, we’ve come to expect fierce fashion from Gigi Hadid on the runway. But, as it turns out, the girl knows a thing or two about looking seriously stylish off the catwalk too. This year, we’ve noticed Bella’s older sister has stepped up her street style game with cool coats, funky shades, elevated athleisure and daring denim that take the traditional model-off-duty look to new heights. Keep scrolling to see Gigi’s best 2018 fashion moments!